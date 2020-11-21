Duane Wilson's passing at the age of 81 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Giddens-Reed Funeral Home - Baldwin in Baldwin, FL .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Duane in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Giddens-Reed Funeral Home - Baldwin website.
Published by Giddens-Reed Funeral Home - Baldwin on Nov. 21, 2020.
