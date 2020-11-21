Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Duane Wilson
1939 - 2020
BORN
June 13, 1939
DIED
November 13, 2020
ABOUT
U.S. Air Force
U.S. Army
Duane Wilson's passing at the age of 81 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Giddens-Reed Funeral Home - Baldwin in Baldwin, FL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Duane in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Giddens-Reed Funeral Home - Baldwin website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Giddens-Reed Funeral Home - Baldwin on Nov. 21, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Giddens-Reed Funeral Home - Baldwin
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.