On Wednesday, September 23, 2020, in the early morning hours, six girls and their mother held their beloved dad and husband while he slipped away peacefully at home at the age of 66. Duncan inspired family and friends with his example of bravery and endurance in his battle with breast cancer.



Duncan was the proud son of Haven J. Barlow and Bonnie Rae Ellison Barlow. He grew up under the mountains in Layton, dragging around his golf clubs on the back of his bicycle as a boy and playing impromptu baseball games in Layton fields. His big sisters were among his high school teachers at Layton High, where he was the number one player on the Lancer golf team for four years, at least that's what we told us. He was awarded a golf scholarship at Utah State University, which he sacrificed to serve a mission in Japan for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Upon returning to Utah State, he met his sweetheart Debra Kettle and began a lifelong banter of pranks and love. They were proud to continue the legacy of their parents and grandparents of being married in the Salt Lake Temple.



As Duncan's girls grew up they could never quite figure out what exactly their Dad did for work, but they discovered later he was a real estate broker and developer and an essential part of the Barlow family businesses, working alongside his father, Haven, for his entire career. In Duncan's final moments, Haven held his hand and said, "I couldn't have had a better partner than Duncan. No one will miss him more than me."



As a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Duncan served in many areas, including as the beloved bishop of the 4th Ward. Being called as the gospel doctrine teacher was the blow of a death sentence, but he loved his self-appointed calling of "Häagen-Dazs Ice Cream Delivery Man," though he was mad he never got set apart. The Park Ward thanks him for the building's air conditioners that were installed after Duncan protested the hot, old building by showing up to church one Sunday in a shirt, tie, swim trunks and flipflops.



Duncan was diligent in following his favorite mantra, "do a good deed daily." He loved all the friends he made over the years on the Davis Tech & Davis Arts Council Boards and in the Layton Rotary Club. The Rotary Club benefited from Duncan's years of work in their service auction as he collected and provided the auction items from his shopping hoard and frequently bid and bought most of the items back again. He was known for paying for a stranger's drink at Maverik and buying the meal for the family next to him in a restaurant. His was truly a life of quiet service, and nothing brought him more joy than to see his children doing the same.



Duncan lived for finding a deal, and his garage was a hoarder's paradise, filled with an assortment of furniture, antiques, golf clubs, and a large variety of broken parts purchased because he could get them for a better deal by piecing the items together himself. He loved collecting art, much of which fills his home and those of his children. He always bought a Sausage Egg McMuffin without the egg because he could save a dollar by coming home and making the egg himself. And if Duncan found a great deal on a specific piece of clothing, he would often buy out a store's entire inventory and give it all away to family and friends. Among his last words in this life was a plea to get down to Salt Lake for a round of shopping.



Duncan's many hobbies and endearing quirks are too numerous to list. He was a lifelong avid golfer and played countless rounds at Oakridge Country Club. He loved cheering on (yelling at?) the Utah Jazz. He looked amazing in his Scottish Kilt. He loved going with family and friends to movies and on vacations. He wanted the house decorated for Christmas all year long and loved cuddling with kittens and babies. After installing headlights on his riding mower, he would mow the lawn late into the night. He would often stay up until 4 AM shopping on Ebay, bleaching the dark loads of laundry, cooking bratwurst, and watching his favorite TV shows. Mischievous to the end, he would cross any line while telling a story or pulling a prank.



Duncan is survived by his wife of 42 years, Debra Barlow, and his children Katie & Steve Kindred, Jenn Barlow & Brady Bodily, Bonnie & Brock Riley, Reagan & Hazen Price, Julia & Braden Gardner and Torie & Dewey Denning; and 12 grandchildren. Duncan is also survived by his 98-year old father and his 5 siblings. He adored his grandchildren, and his biggest regret as his cancer progressed was that he wouldn't live to see his grandchildren grow up. As sad as he was to know he had limited time, he was so excited for his sweet reunion with his mother.



A viewing will be held at the Layton Lindquist Mortuary on Tuesday, September 29 from 5-8 PM. An outdoor funeral service will be held at the Barlow home at 529 West Gentile St. in Layton on Wednesday, September 30 at 11 AM. Friends may visit prior to the service with the family from 9:00 – 10:30 AM. The family would love if friends would bring a written memory of Duncan that they can keep and cherish. Parking will be available in the east field or on Flint Street. Please wear a mask and social distance.



The family thanks Dr. Namita Chittoria and the many doctors, nurses, and staff at Huntsman Cancer Center & CNS Hospice. In lieu of flowers the family suggests you honor Duncan's memory by doing a good deed, taking Häagen Dazs to a neighbor, or searching for a good deal on something you can later give away.



