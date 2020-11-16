Menu
Durell Brooks
1952 - 2020
BORN
February 16, 1952
DIED
November 14, 2020
Durell Brooks's passing at the age of 68 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cleveland Funeral Home in Cleveland, GA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Durell in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Cleveland Funeral Home website.

Published by Cleveland Funeral Home on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
17
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 8:00p.m.
McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory
150 Sawnee Dr., Cumming, Georgia 30040
Nov
18
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Chapel of McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory
150 Sawnee Drive, Cumming, Georgia 30040
Nov
18
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Sawnee View Memorial Gardens
1390 Dahlonega Highgway, Cumming, Georgia 30040
Funeral services provided by:
Cleveland Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Alexander Funeral Home
November 16, 2020