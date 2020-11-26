Menu
Duron Lowery
1968 - 2020
BORN
November 2, 1968
DIED
November 18, 2020
Duron Lowery's passing at the age of 52 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by People's Funeral & Cremation Service in High Point, NC .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
29
Visitation
1:30p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Solid Rock Baptist Church
906 East Kearns Avenue, HIGH POINT, North Carolina 27260
Nov
29
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Solid Rock Baptist Church
906 East Kearns Avenue, HIGH POINT, North Carolina 27260
Funeral services provided by:
People's Funeral & Cremation Service
