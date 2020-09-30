Dustin was born on Good Friday, April 5, 1996 to Jessica Guerrero and Dustin Raso. He was adopted at age 9 by his paternal grandparents, Rick and Karin Raso. He loved and admired his uncles Chris, Gabe and Dylan and considered them his brothers. Uncle Chris was also a second father to Dustin. Dustin was extremely close to his cousin Adrian and they grew up together like brothers. They spent their youth on family vacations, camping and fishing, playing at Raging Waters, hanging out with their many cousins and playing sports. Dustin especially enjoyed the game of baseball and played for many years. Dustin also had a special bond with Adrian's mom, Mindy. She was his aunt, Godmother and second mother. Dustin loved the times he spent with her and her husband, Carlos. Dustin attended West High School where he apparently got excellent grades in making friends, flirting and partying. He was funny, witty, charming and could talk nonstop. After graduation, Dustin fulfilled his lifelong dream of serving in the Army where he became a "tanker". Dustin's sweet son Aiden was born in 2016 and Dustin longed to spend more time with him. Dustin will be missed by many. He is survived by his son, Aiden, grandparents Rick and Karin, loving great-grandmother Joan Edginton, Uncle Gabe, Aunt Kara, Joseph, Isaac and Andrew, Uncle Dylan and Gray, Adrian, fiancé Hailey Douglas, his 5 beloved sisters, mom Jessica, grandpa Johnny and his many aunts, uncles and cousins that he truly loved. He is preceded in death by his dad, Uncle Chris, great-grandfather Donald Edginton, great-grandparents Joseph and Nellie Raso and Uncle Joe and Aunt Shirley. We love you Dustin.



