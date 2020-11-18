Menu
Dustin Smith
1984 - 2020
BORN
March 20, 1984
DIED
November 16, 2020
Dustin Smith's passing at the age of 36 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Archer Funeral Home in Lake Butler, FL .

Published by Archer Funeral Home on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Sampson City Church of God
8042 NW County Road 225, Starke, Florida 32091
Nov
20
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Sampson City Church of God
8042 NW County Road 225, Starke, Florida 32091
Funeral services provided by:
Archer Funeral Home
