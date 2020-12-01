Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Dylan Burkey
1994 - 2020
BORN
February 14, 1994
DIED
November 12, 2020
ABOUT
United States Air Force
Dylan Burkey's passing at the age of 26 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home in Lorain, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Dylan in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home
2150 Broadway, Lorain, OH 44052
Nov
25
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home
2150 Broadway, Lorain, OH 44052
Nov
25
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Ridge Hill Memorial Park
44805 North Ridge Road East, Amherst, Ohio 44001
Funeral services provided by:
Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
My Sincere Condolences to the Burkey Family.
Jeff Urban
November 23, 2020
Love you Dylan and also condolences to my brother Mark Baraniak who also lost his beloved son. Rest easy Dylan!
Bonnie
November 22, 2020