Dyllan Weaver
1991 - 2020
BORN
August 4, 1991
DIED
November 1, 2020
Dyllan Weaver's passing at the age of 29 on Sunday, November 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Glick Family Funeral Home in Boca Raton, FL .

Published by Glick Family Funeral Home on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m.
Glick Family Funeral Home
3600 North Federal Highway, Boca Raton, Florida 33431
Funeral services provided by:
Glick Family Funeral Home
