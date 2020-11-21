Dyllan Weaver's passing at the age of 29 on Sunday, November 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Glick Family Funeral Home in Boca Raton, FL .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Dyllan in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Glick Family Funeral Home website.
Published by Glick Family Funeral Home on Nov. 21, 2020.
