Earl Desmond Bullock, Jr.



1946 ~ 2020



Earl Desmond Bullock, Jr. "Big E" passed away on October 20, 2020 in North Ogden, Utah at the age of 73. He was born on December 12, 1946 to Earl Desmond Bullock, Sr. and Lottie Bell Woody in Ogden, Utah.



Earl was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He graduated from Ogden High School. He married his eternal sweetheart Kathy Ball on June 21, 1979 in the Ogden, Utah Temple.



He worked as an Assistant Equipment Manager for Weber State University for 37 years. He loved everything about his job. He was one of the most recognizable members of the athletic department. At his time of retirement, in 2009 he had been there longer than anyone else involved with WSU sports. His famous saying was "I bleed purple."



Earl was a huge LA Dodgers Fan! One of his wishes in life was to attend a game in California to watch them play. He fulfilled that wish not only once, but twice over the last 2 years. He was one of their loudest fans there!



He is survived by his stepson Spencer Barker and his sister Mary Warren. He is preceded in death by his wife, parents and son Paul.



A big thank you to all his close friends that gave so much of their time in serving him so that it was possible for him to live at his home independently.



A special thanks to the staff at Canyon Hospice; Angie, Bruce, Chris and especially Brian his aide that was there 7 days a week providing great care.



Funeral services will be Thursday, October 29, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd, Ogden, Utah. Viewings will be held at Myers Mortuary, Wednesday, October 28, 2020 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., and Thursday prior to services from 10:00 to 10:40 a.m.





Published by Myers Mortuary from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.