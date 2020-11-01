Earl A. Faust
Age 94, of Peters Township, passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020 after complications from a tragic accident.
Earl was the beloved husband of Eddy Faust-they were married 34 years and together 49 years. He was father of Diane Litwin, and Earl R. (Elizabeth) Faust; grandfather of Amanda Litwin, Ashley (Jason) Elliott, Felicia Faust, Emily (Matt) Tucker, Robert (Amber) Faust, Charles Faust; great-grandfather of Aubrey and Khloe Elliott, and Eleanor Kate Tucker; brother of Joan Litalien, and the late Eugene Faust and Geraldine Alexin. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Earl was a proud U.S. Navy Veteran, who served in the Pacific Theater during WWII. He was a member of the McMurray VFW Post 764. Earl served on the USS Springfield and was on the USS Missouri to see the peace treaty signed. He was a Men's Champion Water-skier, and bred and showed Morgan Horses. Earl was the owner of both the Faust Marina, in Downtown/North Shore, and the Allegheny Marina, in Lawrenceville. He was an avid hunter and loved to cook for his family. He will be greatly missed by all.
Arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Friends and family welcome at 2828 Washington Road, McMurray, 15317, 724-941-3211, on Thurs. 2-4PM & 6-8PM, where everyone will meet Friday at 1:30PM and then process to Jefferson Memorial Park for a blessing service and full military honors at 2PM. All guests will be required to wear a mask or facial covering and our staff will monitor attendance to ensure gathering restrictions for everyone's safety.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Red Cross, www.redcross.org/donate.
Published by Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2020.