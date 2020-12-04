Menu
Earl Kempton
1924 - 2020
BORN
April 29, 1924
DIED
November 20, 2020
ABOUT
Air Force
Navy
United Nations Service Medal
Earl Kempton's passing at the age of 96 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Whitehurst Powell Funeral Home in Crestview, FL .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Whitehurst Powell Funeral Home website.

Published by Whitehurst Powell Funeral Home on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Graveside service
10:30a.m.
Barrancas National Cemeter
1 Cemetery Road, Pensacola, Florida 32548
Funeral services provided by:
Whitehurst Powell Funeral Home
