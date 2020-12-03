Earl Luhn's passing at the age of 84 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Taneytown in Taneytown, MD .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Earl in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Taneytown website.
Published by Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Taneytown on Dec. 3, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.