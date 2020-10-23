Earl Fredrick Peterson, 86, passed away peacefully in his sleep, Tuesday, October 20, 2020 from causes incident to age, at his home in Riverdale, Utah, surrounded by his family.



He was born on January 18, 1934 in Franklin, Idaho, a son of Archie D. and Verna Bosworth Peterson. He was raised and educated in Idaho and Utah, moving to the Ogden area at the age of eight where he attended school at Dee Elementary, Birth Creek Elementary, and Riverdale Elementary, Wahlquist Jr. High and later graduated fro Weber High School.



Earl enjoyed his retirement after working 38 years for HAFB where he was a fuel transmitter repairman, then later working on the Doppler aircraft computer systems in the presidential aircraft.



He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, a member of Roy and Ogden order of Eagles, and the AFGE Union at HAFB.



He was married to Gail Wright, they were later divorced.



Surviving are his sons, Michael L. (Alecia) Peterson and Boyd E. (Natalie) Peterson; daughter, Julie (Jeff) Royster; a sister, Gwen (Victor) Moore; grandchildren, Colise Peterson, McKayla Peterson, Malynn Peterson, Annica (Chris) Morris, Jesse Royster, and great-grandchildren, Oakley Morris and Bentley Morris.



He was preceded in death by his grandson, Clancy E. Peterson; his parents, Archie D. and Verna Bosworth Peterson; brother, Delmar Peterson; sister-in-law, Louise Peterson and a niece, Joleen Johnson and nephew, Grey Moore.



His greatest joy was spending time at Thunder Mountain Peterson Paradise, with his sons, daughters-in-law, grandchildren and anyone else that wanted to join in the fun. He enjoyed many trips with his family. He loved spending time with his granddaughters; they brought much joy to him. He enjoyed camping, fishing, auto mechanics, dancing, and traveling.



Graveside services will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Saturday from 12 to 1:30 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd.



Masks will be required, social distancing encouraged.



The family would like to express appreciation to Envision Home Care's wonderful staff, especially Shasta, Jared, and Theresa for their compassionate and loving care of Earl and also the staff of Med Way Medical.









Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.