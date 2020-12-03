Menu
Earl Pinkerton
1932 - 2020
BORN
August 15, 1932
DIED
October 5, 2020
Earl Pinkerton's passing at the age of 88 on Monday, October 05, 2020 has been publicly announced by Schlup-Pucak Funeral Home in Akron, OH .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
24
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Schlup-Pucak Funeral Home Inc.
788 Kenmore Boulevard, Akron, Ohio 44314
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff & Families of Schlup-Pucak Funeral Home
December 3, 2020