Earl Williams
1930 - 2020
BORN
July 22, 1930
DIED
November 21, 2020
ABOUT
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
U.S. Navy
Earl Williams's passing at the age of 90 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lafond-Ardoin Funeral Home in Opelousas, LA .

Published by Lafond-Ardoin Funeral Home on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:30a.m.
Lafond-Ardoin Funeral Home
2845 S Union Street, Opelousas, LA 70570
Nov
28
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:30a.m.
Skip Montet Chapel at Lafond-Ardoin Funeral Home
2845 South Union Street, Opelousas, Louisiana 70570
Nov
28
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00p.m.
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
, Washington, Louisiana
Nov
28
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Cedar Hill Cemetery
715 West Vine Street, Washington, Louisiana 70589
John and Angela, I am so sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you at such a difficult time.
Laurie Pennison
Friend
November 26, 2020