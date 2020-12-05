Menu
Earl Wilson
1956 - 2020
BORN
January 16, 1956
DIED
October 1, 2020
ABOUT
United States Army
Earl Wilson's passing at the age of 64 on Thursday, October 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by McKiever Funeral Home - CONWAY in Conway, SC .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the McKiever Funeral Home - CONWAY website.

Published by McKiever Funeral Home - CONWAY on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
3
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
McKiever Funeral Home
1408 Race Path Avenue, Conway, South Carolina 29526
Oct
4
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Rose Hill Memorial Gardens
Grainger Road, Conway, South Carolina 29527
McKiever Funeral Home - CONWAY
