Earl Yoho
1935 - 2020
BORN
September 24, 1935
DIED
December 2, 2020
ABOUT
American Legion
Shriner
Earl Yoho's passing at the age of 85 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hillside Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Highland, IN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Hillside Funeral Home & Cremation Center website.

Published by Hillside Funeral Home & Cremation Center on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
6
Memorial service
4:30p.m.
Hillside Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8941 Kleinman Rd., Highland, Indiana 46322
