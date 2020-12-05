Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Earlene Deloatch
1944 - 2020
BORN
October 17, 1944
DIED
November 21, 2020
Earlene Deloatch's passing at the age of 76 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Clinton, NC - Clinton in Clinton, NC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Earlene in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Clinton, NC - Clinton website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Clinton, NC - Clinton on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Funeral service
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Worley Funeral Home, Inc.
639 Lisbon Street, Clinton, North Carolina 28328
Funeral services provided by:
Clinton, NC - Clinton
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.