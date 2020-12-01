Menu
Earline McKee
1934 - 2020
BORN
February 14, 1934
DIED
November 29, 2020
Earline McKee's passing at the age of 86 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Farmer Funeral Home in Silsbee, TX .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Farmer Funeral Home
415 N. 4th Street, Silsbee, Texas 77656
Funeral services provided by:
Farmer Funeral Home
