1943 - 2020
BORN
April 15, 1943
DIED
November 13, 2020
ABOUT
United States Army
Early Bonds's passing at the age of 77 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lord & Stephens Funeral Home in Danielsville, GA .

Published by Lord & Stephens Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
December 2, 2020