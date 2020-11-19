Menu
Earnest Gordon
1965 - 2020
BORN
September 28, 1965
DIED
November 15, 2020
Earnest Gordon's passing at the age of 55 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Brooks Family Funeral Home in Hueytown, AL .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Brooks Family Funeral Home website.

Published by Brooks Family Funeral Home on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Viewing
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Brooks Family Funeral Home Chapel
2885 Allison Bonnett Memorial Drive, Hueytown, Alabama 35023
Nov
21
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Brooks Family Funeral Home Chapel
2885 Allison Bonnett Memorial Drive, Hueytown, Alabama 35023
Nov
23
Interment
1:00p.m.
Alabama National Cemetery
3133 Hwy 119, Montevallo, Alabama 35115
Funeral services provided by:
Brooks Family Funeral Home
