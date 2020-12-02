Menu
Earnest Monroe
1960 - 2020
BORN
February 18, 1960
DIED
November 10, 2020
Earnest Monroe's passing at the age of 60 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Marshall & Marshall Funeral Directors - Hillsboro in Hillsboro, TX .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Marshall and Marshall Funeral Directors - Hillsboro
2495 Corsicana Highway, Hillsboro, Texas 76645
Funeral services provided by:
Marshall & Marshall Funeral Directors - Hillsboro
