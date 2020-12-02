Menu
Earnest Roberts
1942 - 2020
BORN
December 7, 1942
DIED
November 15, 2020
ABOUT
Army
General Motors
Earnest Roberts's passing at the age of 77 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Thatcher's Funeral Home, Inc. in Kansas City, KS .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Earnest in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Thatcher's Funeral Home, Inc. website.

Published by Thatcher's Funeral Home, Inc. on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Thatcher's Funeral Chapel
1520 North 5th Street, Kansas City, Kansas 66101
Nov
28
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Thatcher's Funeral Chapel
1520 North 5th Street, Kansas City, Kansas 66101
Funeral services provided by:
Thatcher's Funeral Home, Inc.
