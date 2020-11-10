Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Earnestine Baily
1945 - 2020
BORN
March 24, 1945
DIED
November 4, 2020
Earnestine Baily's passing at the age of 75 on Wednesday, November 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Zimmerman-Harnett Funeral Home in Forest Park, IL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Earnestine in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Zimmerman-Harnett Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Zimmerman-Harnett Funeral Home on Nov. 10, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
11
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Zimmerman-Harnett Funeral Home
7319 Madison Street, Park, Illinois 60130
Nov
12
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Zimmerman-Harnett Funeral Home
7319 Madison Street, Park, Illinois 60130
Funeral services provided by:
Zimmerman-Harnett Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.