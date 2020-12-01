Menu
Ed Bartels
1929 - 2020
BORN
January 24, 1929
DIED
November 23, 2020
ABOUT
AARP
YMCA
Ed Bartels's passing at the age of 91 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Avance Funeral Home & Crematory in Fairfield, OH .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Lindenwald Baptist
460 Symmes Rd, Fairfield, Ohio 45014
Funeral services provided by:
Avance Funeral Home & Crematory
