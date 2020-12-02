Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Ed Cabe
1955 - 2020
BORN
January 19, 1955
DIED
November 25, 2020
Ed Cabe's passing at the age of 65 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Fischer Funeral Home in Warsaw, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Ed in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Fischer Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Fischer Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Fischer Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
4 Entries
Marshall and Linda Keener
December 1, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. He was customer of mine and I enjoyed waiting on him. He was very proud of his children and grandchildren. I am so sorry.
Jody Bowman
Acquaintance
November 30, 2020
He will be miss at the store. So sorry for your loss.
Prater's Hi-Way Market
Friend
November 28, 2020
I'm so sorry Jackie for your loss!!!! Sending love and prayers.
Love Nancy
740-502-2981
Nancy Dickerson
Friend
November 28, 2020