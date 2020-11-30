Menu
Ed Smith
1950 - 2020
BORN
July 28, 1950
DIED
November 10, 2020
Ed Smith's passing at the age of 70 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Rhoney Funeral Home, Inc. in Niagara Falls, NY .

Nov. 30, 2020
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Rhoney Funeral Home, Inc.
1124 Ontario Ave, Niagara Falls, New York 14305
Funeral services provided by:
Rhoney Funeral Home, Inc.
