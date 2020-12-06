Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Ed Tn
1966 - 2020
BORN
August 9, 1966
DIED
November 24, 2020
Ed Tn's passing at the age of 54 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg, TN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Ed in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Schubert Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Schubert Funeral Home on Dec. 6, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Fairview Cemetery
108 Davidson Road, Lancing, Tennessee 37770
Funeral services provided by:
Schubert Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.