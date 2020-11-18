Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Eda Tocci
1921 - 2020
BORN
December 14, 1921
DIED
November 16, 2020
Eda Tocci's passing at the age of 98 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Silas F. Richardson & Son Inc in Leominster, MA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Eda in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Silas F. Richardson & Son Inc website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Silas F. Richardson & Son Inc on Nov. 18, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Anna's Parish
194 Lancaster Street, Leominster, Massachusetts
Nov
21
Burial
St. Leo's Cemetery
, Leominster, Massachusetts
Funeral services provided by:
Silas F. Richardson & Son Inc
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.