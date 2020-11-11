Edda Sosa's passing at the age of 83 on Sunday, November 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by Harrisburg Funeral & Cremation in Harrisburg, NC .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Edda in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Harrisburg Funeral & Cremation website.
Published by Harrisburg Funeral & Cremation on Nov. 11, 2020.
