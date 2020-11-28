Menu
Eddie Boyd
1923 - 2020
BORN
January 12, 1923
DIED
November 21, 2020
Eddie Boyd's passing at the age of 97 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Pridgen Funeral Service in Lanham, MD .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Pridgen Funeral Service website.

Published by Pridgen Funeral Service on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Celebration of Life
10:30a.m.
Pridgen Funeral Service, PA
9455 Lanham Severn Rd., Lanham, Maryland 20706
Funeral services provided by:
Pridgen Funeral Service
