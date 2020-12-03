Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Eddie Davenport
1945 - 2020
BORN
August 12, 1945
DIED
November 21, 2020
Eddie Davenport's passing at the age of 75 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Sacred Funeral Home in Cedar Hill, TX .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Eddie in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Sacred Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Sacred Funeral Home on Dec. 3, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Wake
7:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Sacred Funeral Home
1395 N. Highway 67 South, Cedar Hill, Texas 75104
Nov
28
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Progressive Baptist Church
3727 N. Westmoreland Road, Dallas, Texas 75212
Funeral services provided by:
Sacred Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.