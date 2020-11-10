Eddie Edmond Dickerson
1942-2020
Eddie Edmond Dickerson, 78, passed away peacefully on November 6th, 2020 at his home in North Ogden, Utah. He was born September 23rd, 1942 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Granville ("Gran") and Emma Rice Dickerson. He was the fourth child in a family of nine siblings.
Eddie enlisted in the United States Army in 1961. He completed boot camp at Fort Ord, California in April of 1961. Eddie completed the Medical Specialist Course at Fort Sam Houston, Texas and the Division Basic Airborne Course at Fort Bragg in Fayetteville, North Carolina. He was a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Division, which he enjoyed immensely. After completing his military service, he was employed at Hill Air Force Base as a Sheet Metal Mechanic where he worked until retirement in 1987.
Eddie married his sweetheart Sharon Cottle on September 21, 1963 in Ogden, Utah and they have three children. They spent 57 wonderful years together. Eddie has 7 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. He enjoyed spending time with them teaching, playing, and teasing. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, especially when he could go with his sons and grandsons. He also enjoyed baseball, bowling, and gold prospecting.
Eddie was patient, intelligent, and easy going. He loved to be in his garage working on projects and was able to make or fix ANYTHING. Eddie was often the go-to man for any handyman jobs, and was always happy to help.
He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was also a member of the Big Horn 4 x 4 Club, Northern Utah Prospector's Union (NUPA), Golden Spike Rock Club, and the Fraternal Order of the Eagles.
He is survived by his loving wife, Sharon Dickerson; his daughter, Cindy Taylor (Troy); his son, Lonnie Dickerson; his son, Greg Dickerson (Cheryl Williams); his brother, Jay Dickerson; his brother, Kim Dickerson; and his sister, Hazel Maycock (Gale).
He is preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Emma "Afton" Davis; his sister, Isabella Baker; his brother, Fredrick "Fred" Dickerson; and his brother, Boyd Dickerson.
We want to give a special thanks to Inspiration Home Health and Hospice for their wonderful and compassionate care.
A viewing will be held Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 9:00-10:45 a.m. at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd., Ogden, UT, the funeral will follow at 11:00 a.m. and will be Live streamed at www.myers-mortuary.com
where condolences may also be sent to the family.
Interment will be in the Washington Heights Memorial Cemetery, 4500 Washington Blvd., Ogden, UT where Military Honors will be accorded.
