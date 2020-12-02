Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Eddie Hull
1947 - 2020
BORN
November 16, 1947
DIED
November 29, 2020
Eddie Hull's passing at the age of 73 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hutcheson's Memorial Chapel & Crematory in Buchanan, GA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Eddie in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Hutcheson's Memorial Chapel & Crematory website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Hutcheson's Memorial Chapel & Crematory on Dec. 2, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Hutcheson's Memorial Chapel & Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Danny Hutcheson
December 2, 2020