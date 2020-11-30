Menu
Eddie Page
1944 - 2020
BORN
February 15, 1944
DIED
November 19, 2020
Eddie Page's passing at the age of 76 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Minor-Morris Funeral Home in Joliet, IL .

Published by Minor-Morris Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. John M.B. Church
104 E. Zarley Blvd., Joliet, Illinois
Funeral services provided by:
Minor-Morris Funeral Home
