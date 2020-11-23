Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Eddie Richardson
1961 - 2020
BORN
January 14, 1961
DIED
November 11, 2020
Eddie Richardson's passing at the age of 59 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Richardson Funeral Home in Louisburg, NC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Eddie in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Richardson Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Richardson Funeral Home on Nov. 23, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
16
Funeral service
6:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Richardson Funeral Home
607 South Main St., Louisburg, North Carolina 27549
Nov
17
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
St. Gideon Baptist Church
115 Chickadee Dr., Hollister, North Carolina 27844
Funeral services provided by:
Richardson Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.