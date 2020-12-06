Menu
Eddie Suddreth
1948 - 2020
BORN
December 23, 1948
DIED
December 4, 2020
Eddie Suddreth's passing at the age of 71 on Friday, December 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Adams Funeral Home in Taylorsville, NC .

Published by Adams Funeral Home on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Funeral service
9:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Adams Funeral Home Chapel Taylorsville
307 Main Ave Dr, Taylorsville, North Carolina 28681
Funeral services provided by:
Adams Funeral Home
