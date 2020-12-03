Edford Nolan's passing at the age of 68 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ainsworth & Young Funeral Home in Wichita Falls, TX .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Edford in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Ainsworth & Young Funeral Home website.
Published by Ainsworth & Young Funeral Home on Dec. 3, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.