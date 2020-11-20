Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Edgar Dowies
1941 - 2020
BORN
May 11, 1941
DIED
November 18, 2020
ABOUT
Lions Club
Edgar Dowies's passing at the age of 79 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home in Baton Rouge, LA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Edgar in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home on Nov. 20, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge, LA 70816
Nov
21
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Nov
22
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Palestine Baptist Church
, Grant, Louisiana
Nov
22
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Palestine Baptist Church
, Grant, Louisiana
Funeral services provided by:
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.