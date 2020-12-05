Edgar Edwards's passing at the age of 94 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Sanders Funeral and Cremation Service in Columbus, NC .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Edgar in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Sanders Funeral and Cremation Service website.
Published by Sanders Funeral and Cremation Service on Dec. 5, 2020.
