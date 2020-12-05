Menu
Edgar Lavinder
1984 - 2020
BORN
August 31, 1984
DIED
November 15, 2020
Edgar Lavinder's passing at the age of 36 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Swicegood Funeral Home in Danville, VA .

Published by Swicegood Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
22
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Schoolfield Cemetery
Schoolfield Drive, Danville, Virginia 24541
Funeral services provided by:
Swicegood Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
3 Entries
I'm so sorry to hear of your loss. Prayers for you, with sympathy.
Jane sellers roberson
November 27, 2020
So sorry for your loss Ed . My prayers to you and your family .
David Hyde Sr.
November 21, 2020
May my prayers and thoughts be with the father and family during these difficult times
Thomas Waller
November 21, 2020