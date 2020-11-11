Menu
Edgar Trusty
1951 - 2020
BORN
July 31, 1951
DIED
November 8, 2020
Edgar Trusty's passing at the age of 69 on Sunday, November 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by Norris Funeral Home - Bay Minette in Bay Minette, AL .

Published by Norris Funeral Home - Bay Minette on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Norris Funeral Home - Bay Minette
