Edgar Velazquez
1987 - 2020
BORN
March 23, 1987
DIED
November 1, 2020
Edgar Velazquez's passing at the age of 33 on Sunday, November 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hillside Chapel Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Gainesville, GA .

Published by Hillside Chapel Funeral Home & Cremation Services on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
7
Funeral Mass
2:00p.m.
St. Michael Catholic Church
1440 Pearce Circle, Gainesville, Georgia 30501
Funeral services provided by:
Hillside Chapel Funeral Home & Cremation Services
