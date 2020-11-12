Menu
Edgar Williams
1938 - 2020
BORN
August 11, 1938
DIED
November 9, 2020
ABOUT
US Army
Edgar Williams's passing at the age of 82 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Spencer Funeral Home in East Hampton, CT .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Edgar in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Spencer Funeral Home website.

Published by Spencer Funeral Home on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Spencer Funeral Home
112 Main Street, East Hampton, Connecticut
Nov
14
Calling hours
10:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Spencer Funeral Home
112 Main Street, East Hampton, CT 06424
Funeral services provided by:
Spencer Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
To Bub’s Family are deepest sympathies! I loved talking to him about our Beanie Baby collections when I was down at the dealership. He was an awesome guy and a true gentleman. Bun will be missed. Rest In Peace. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Andy and Pat Raczka
Pat Raczka
Friend
November 11, 2020