Edith "Tudie" Birch, 94, passed away on October 24, 2020 in Henderson, Nevada of natural causes. She was born February 8, 1926 in Litchville, North Dakota to Ole and Sarah Elton. Tudie was the last living sibling of six brothers and six sisters.



She grew up in North Dakota and graduated High School in St. Paul, Minnesota. She then moved to Ogden, Utah and was a long-time resident of Washington Terrace, Utah. She married Elmer Smith and had two children, they later divorced. She then married Franklin Birch and had a child. Tudie and Frank were happily married for 37 years until his passing in 2002.



Surviving are her children, Shiela Davis, Fairfield, California, Jeffrey Smith, Henderson, Nevada and Melinda Birch, Sugar Camp, Wisconsin; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.



Graveside services will be held on November 14, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Lindquist's Memorial Garden of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Rd. South Ogden, Utah.

Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.