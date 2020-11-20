Menu
Edith Blackmarr
1943 - 2020
BORN
June 12, 1943
DIED
November 17, 2020
Edith Blackmarr's passing at the age of 77 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hughes Family Tribute Center in Dallas, TX .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Funeral service
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Eastridge Church of Christ
670 N Stodghill Rd, Rockwall, Texas 75087
Funeral services provided by:
Hughes Family Tribute Center
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Hughes Family Tribute Center
November 20, 2020