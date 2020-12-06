Edith Collins's passing at the age of 70 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Sivert-Macey-Steffey Funeral Home in Sumner, IL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Edith in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Sivert-Macey-Steffey Funeral Home website.