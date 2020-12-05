Menu
Edith Durrah
1934 - 2020
BORN
February 4, 1934
DIED
May 14, 2020
Edith Durrah's passing at the age of 86 on Thursday, May 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Serenity-Murray Mortuary in Spartanburg, SC .

Published by Serenity-Murray Mortuary on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
May
23
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Serenity-Murray Mortuary
930 Chesnee Hwy, Spartanburg, South Carolina 29303
Funeral services provided by:
Serenity-Murray Mortuary
