Edith Garland
1957 - 2020
BORN
May 11, 1957
DIED
December 4, 2020
ABOUT
American Cancer Society
Edith Garland's passing at the age of 63 on Friday, December 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Woodlawn Funeral Home in Mount Holly, NC .





Published by Woodlawn Funeral Home on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Visitation
5:30p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Community Pentecostal Center
320 Ralph Handsel Blvd., Stanley, North Carolina 28164
Dec
8
Memorial service
7:00p.m.
Community Pentecostal Center
320 Ralph Handsel Blvd., Stanley, North Carolina 28164
Woodlawn Funeral Home
