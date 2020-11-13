Edith A. "Edie, NaNa" Lasagna
Age 89, of Brookline, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday, November 13, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Robert F. Lasagna, Sr.; loving mother of Debbie (Frank) Germinaro, and Robert (the late Deborah) Lasagna, Jr.; adoring grandmother of Jason (Jill) Germinaro, Dana (William) Siegler, Brea Lasagna, and the late Bobby Lasagna; great-grandmother of Dominic and Bella Germinaro, Bailey, Gigi, and Chloe Siegler, and Gabe Wypych; daughter of the late Juilus and Mary (Nehez) Farkas; sister of the late John and Julius Farkas. Edith is also survived by many nieces and nephews. She had a zest for life and loved to play volleyball, swim, dance, travel, and cook. Edith was a crossing guard at her children's school, and was also a beautician, who taught at the Pittsburgh Beauty Academy (PBA).
She will truly be missed by all.
Arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Friends and family welcome at 2630 West Liberty Ave. Dormont, 412-531-4000, on Monday 10 a.m.- 12 p.m., immediately followed by a blessing service at the funeral home at 12 p.m. Burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation, www. alz.org.
.
Published by L. Beinhauer & Son Co. from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.